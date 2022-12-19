Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma never minces her words while voicing her opinions or taking a stand for something she feels is not right. Recently the actress stood up for her cricketer husband Virat Kohli during the invasion of privacy row and now the actress has taken to social media and slammed leading sportswear brand 'Puma' for using her pictures wearing Puma's athleisure for the brands marketing and sales promotion.

Anushka Sharma calls out Puma India for using her pictures for promotion

Anushka Sharma called out the brand for using her pictures wearing Puma's athleisure. Sharing the sales post shared by Puma, Anushka took to her Instagram story and reshared Puma's post where the sportswear had shared carousel images of Anushka wearing Puma outfits.

Anushka wrote, "hey, @pumaindia, I'm sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I am not your ambassador. Please take it down!"

On the other hand, Anuskha is known for her sartorial choices and is often seen in comfy and casual clothes, especially athleisure and sportswear. The actress's Instagram feed is filled with candid pictures of her wearing the sportswear brand. However, according to Anushka, she is not the brand's ambassador and they can't use her images for publicity and sales promotion.

Here's what Puma shared on their social media feed.

As Christmas is just around the corner, brands are on a sales and promotion spree. Sportwear brand Puma announced the season's sale. Taking to their official Instagram handle the brand shared carousel pictures of Anushka wearing Puma athleisure.

Sharing Anushka Sharma's images, Puma wrote, "Hey #PropahLady, end the year in style with the PUMA End Of Season Sale! ​ Shop the latest styles only at PUMA.com, PUMA App and PUMA Stores.​"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen in former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic, Chakda Xpress.