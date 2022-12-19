Bollywood actor and dance diva Nora Fatehi made India proud globally once again. The actress-dancer lit up the stage with her breathtaking performance, during the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Thank God actor grooved and performed the World Cup anthem, 'Light The Sky'.

Nora Fatehi croons 'Light The Sky' anthem in Hindi

A few weeks back, the actress set the stage ablaze with her sizzling performance at the FIFA fan fest and now Nora made Indians beam with pride when she grooved at the FIFA finale. Making millions of fans go gaga over her performance actress with her sexy moves, not just grooved and lip-synced but her electrifying performance was lauded by fans present at the stadium.

FIFA's official page has shared the video of Nora Fatehi's final act. Hover, several fan clubs have shared clips of Nora grooving to the song. A few fan clubs shared clips of Nora crooning a few lines from the FIFA anthem in Hindi.

Take a look.

Fans are beaming with pride as Nora crooned certain portions of the anthem in English and Hindi

A fan wrote, "she's the best."

Another mentioned, '#NoraFatehi you made us the luckiest and proudest fans in the world! Thank you, Nora! Love you so much."

Nora Fatehi in today's #FIFAWorldCupFinal Closing Ceremony!! The First Bollywood Actress to Perform for FIFA!! #NoraFatehi pic.twitter.com/vOaHAzA6O5 — Shadesofnora (@shadesofnoraa) December 18, 2022

DeThe third user mentioned, "#NoraFatehi was a pleasure to eyes at the #ClosingCeremony performing live."

The dancer took to her social media account and thanked her fans and well-wishers for appreciating her performance at the finale.

Expressing gratitude she shared a clip from the FIFA world cup closing ceremony where she is seen dancing.

"And then it happened.. Fifa Worldcup closing ceremony.. Light the sky.. @fifaworldcup hands down the most beautiful epic moment in my career! The World was watching....I Worked all my life for this very moment! From my highschool auditorium stage to this!! Worldcup stadium stage! ❤️ unbelievable...For the ones who messaged and called after seeing this moment, thank u it means a lot (sic)," wrote Nora.

What did Nora Fatehi opt for?

For the FIFA finale night, Nora looked stunning in a noir bejewelled outfit and paired it up with long lace stockings and shoes.

Other celebrities present at the FIFA finale include Deepika Padukone, who unveiled the FIFA world cup trophy. Shah Rukh Khan was in the stadium in Qatar where he had a discussion with footballer Wayne Rooney about various topics including SRK's upcoming film Pathaan, football, films and more.