As the year 2019 draws to a close, let's take a look at some of the trending stories that made headlines this year. From Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's heroic deeds to Internet sensation Ranu Mondal whose singing video in a railway station went viral, there were many moments that caught people's attention and were trending on social media.

If you have missed these stories, take a trip down the memory lane with the following top 10 trending stories of the year.