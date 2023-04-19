After the stupendous success of YRF's Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Pathaan has shattered box office records shattered has also ended the dry spell at the box office.

Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious Spy Universe The film also witnessed the spectacular reunion of SRK and Salman Khan, on the big screen, after almost three decades. The two spies met on-screen, Pathaan (SRK) and Tiger (Salman Khan).

Do you remember the background music that accompanied their fight scenes? YRK has now released the Pathaan x Tiger theme.

While there's some time to witness the two superstars yet again on the big screen, YRF has today unveiled the theme song from Pathaan. The theme song, composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, features SRK and Salman from one of the most loved scenes of the film and is the perfect tease for the fans of the superstars, for their next collaboration.

However, fans compared the Pathaan x Tiger theme to that of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's WAR.

A user, "WAR wali bhi toh hai mix isme????" (Is this War's theme).

Another user, "It's a title track of War."

The third one commented, "Ye War ki theme hai bhai." (This is War's theme).

A fourth one said, "Pathaan × Tiger = goosebumps."

YRF Spy Universe

YRF Spy Universe is a cinematic universe of spy thriller films in India. The first film in the universe was Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. This was followed by its sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai, in 2017. The third film in the universe, War, was released in 2019.

The universe is all set to expand further with announcements of films like Tiger Vs Pathaan and War 2. As reported earlier, Ayan Mukerji will be helming the sequel to the Hrithik Roshan starrer and if sources were to be believed, the director would be paid handsomely for his endeavours.