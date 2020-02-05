Nushrat Bharucha was brutally trolled for her dressing sense recently when she wore an emerald green coloured thigh-high slit gown designed by Yousef Akbar and we must admit the Dream Girl actress is sure to give a run for the money with her sizzling body and stylish attitude.

The slit of her gown doesn't end till her thigh but goes way up to her waist. Leaving her beautiful locks sleek straight and strappy heels, the actress looked smoking hot.

Though her look was appreciated by many but was also criticized by a few trolls who called her names and wrote some disgusting comments under her picture. Check out the comments right here,

Netizens criticise

One Instagram user commented, "E kon sa fashion h" While another one couldn't decide how the look is as they commented, "Both hot n weird."

And here comes the atrocious ones, "Didi lagta hai... aap tatoo dikhane chakar Mein, underwear pehena bhul gaye."

"Panty less" and "Chaddi pehen na tooh bhuul hee gayeeee." However, there were many who were simply going gaga over her look as they commented, 'gorgeous' 'stunning' and 'hot.'

This is not the first time when Nushrat has set the temperatures soaring, last time the actress flaunted her tattoo on her hips and toned figure in a white bikini, Nushrat looked hotter than the tropics while posing in crystal clear water.

She let her hair loose and completed her breathtaking look with a stylish black shade that just added to her hotness.

From jumping into the water to embracing the blue sky, Nushrat was seen having a gala time during her beach holiday and we won't blame anyone if she's held responsible for global warming.

Nushrat has made it big without banking on a filmi bloodline, however, she recently defended the star kid brigade saying even star kids have had to prove their worth with acting skills and commercial value to get to the top of the entertainment business.

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha was last seen in Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurana and the next in her list is Chhalaang which will be alongside Rajkummar Rao.