'Ye koi hasne ki baat hai?': Rakul Preet Singh schools paps as they laugh at her after she trips and loses her balance; Jackky reacts [Watch]

Bollywood actors often put their best fashion foot forward as they attend events. At times, the outfit is very heavy or the actresses wear high heels and are unable to carry them. This is exactly what happened on Saturday as actor Rakul Preet Singh averted a major mishap while attending an event in the city with her husband, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. Rakul looked stunning in their saree and the mishap happened while exiting an event lost her balance.

Rakul trips and almost falls in front of the paps

The video of the event has gone viral. In a clip, Rakul and Jackky were seen at the trailer launch of Dharmaveer 2 in Mumbai. Rakul looked stunning in a yellow saree and heels. While interacting with the paps, she tripped over something and was about to fall but her husband Jackky Bhagnani helped her and held her hand.

'Ye koi hasne ki baat hai?': Rakul Preet Singh

A section of paps were seen giggling when Rakul slipped.

Rakul pulled up the paparazzi for laughing at her. She said,"Ye koi hasne ki baat hai? (Is this something to laugh about?)."

Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Jackky was laughing.

A user mentioned, "Her husband was laughing.."

Another mentioned, "Rakul is still with Jackie even after reading about his financial problems. Must be a true love."

The third, "Husband does not care about his wife."

Work Front

Rakul was last seen in Indian 2. Starring Kamal Haasan in the lead.

Rakul has been in the news lately after his brother, Aman Preet Singh, was arrested by Hyderabad Police in connection with a drug case. His arrest followed a joint operation by the Narcotics Bureau and Rajendra Nagar SOT Police, conducted under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police. The Hyderabad Police confirmed Aman's arrest in a press meeting held on Monday, July 15. Rakul is yet to react to his arrest.