Director Mahi V Raghav has announced that a sequel to his recent hit movie Yatra is in the pipeline. He also revealed that the story of Yatra 2 will be based on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's padayatra that led to his landslide victory in recent elections.

Yatra is a biographical film, based on the padayatra (hiking) of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from May 2004 to June 2009 representing Congress. The movie featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty as YSR was released in the cinemas on February 8 and it has become one of the hit Telugu movies of 2019 at the box office.

Like his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a padayatra across Andhra Pradesh for the last five years. His yatra helped the YSR Congress Party win 153 seats in the recent assembly election in Andhra Pradesh.

Mahi V Raghav took to his Twitter handle on May 23 to congratulate Jagan Mohan Reddy on his victory. He wrote, "Congratulations to @ysjagan @YSRCParty Anna a truly deserving victory. As promised Hope, you deliver more than Y S Rajasekhar Reddy Garu. You have a written and made story worth telling.. :) #yatra2 @ShivaMeka

A day later, Mahi V Raghav tweeted, "There only one wish I have @ysjagan Anna. Please invite MADAM and HIGH COMMAND to swearing ceremony. Would love to see them witness when you say "Jagan Ane nenu ... "

While YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is gearing up to take oath as the new Chief Minister of the state, his followers wished to see a biographical movie on the politician. This led to speculations that there will be a sequel to Yatra. A journalist shared a report with Mahi V Raghav and advised him to use the content for Yatra 2.

In reply to the journalist, Mahi V Raghav confirmed that he will work on a sequel to Yatra. The director tweeted, "YSR'S story is incomplete without Y.S. Raja reddy & Y.S.Jagan. Yatra 2 will complete their story. The reason why Yatra ended on Y.S. Jagan is we could take it off from where we left. YSR's Yatra started from his father grave and Jagan's Yatra from his father's #yatra2 @ShivaMeka."