Actress Radhika Pandit, who is pregnant with KGF actor Yash's second child, had her baby shower ceremony hosted by her friends. After seeing its photos, many fans said that they want Junior Rocky Bhai.

Yash and Radhika Pandit, who have fondly known as Yashika, recently confirmed about her pregnancy. The actress shared a picture of her baby bump on her Instagram account and wrote on October 15, "A sneak peek into the wonderful Baby shower my dear friends gave me!! More pics and details coming soon #radhikapandit #nimmaRP."

Later, Radhika Pandit released a series of photos of her baby shower ceremony on her Instagram page and wrote, "My girl gang threw a Surprise Baby shower for me!! It was Fabulous.. with a Bee theme Thank you to all the Aunties to Bee for this BEE..AUTIFUL shower♥️!! Love u guys Styling: Saniya Sardhariya Prathiba (Yellow Bell) Make up: Vanitha Photographer: Manish photography."

After dating each other for some time, Yash and Radhika Pandit got engaged in Goa on August 12, 2016, and married in a private ceremony at Bangalore Palace on December 9, 2016. The couple welcomed their first child - a daughter Ayra on December 2 2018. Now, they thrilled over the arrival of the new family member.

The photos of Radhika Pandit's baby shower ceremony have received over a half-million likes on her Instagram and gone viral on social media. In reply to her post, her fans said that both mother and daughter look like cute angels. Some of them wished her second child would be a baby boy.

Here is how Yashika fans reacted to her Instagram post.

Akshay_since_1995: Junior rockybhai on d way

Asiwarya9: wow v r waiting for junior rock star bby❤️

Shakaina_dollz: Its boy

Sahana7573: This was amazing look at ayra she is such a cute little next we want junior yash boss

Yashayrika: My gal looking Soo cute. Waiting for junior Yash

ll_____kanasu_hudgi_____ll: Wow awsm osmmmm piczzz akka spr cuteness overload ayra putta lb u akka anna putta waiting for junior yashhhhh akka @iamradhikapandit

Manjunathkmanjunatha: Good and all the best u will be boy baby

Jayarhems Kgf-1 first baby , kgf-2 second baby ..

Vatsalya_r_s: Wow amazing. Looking cute both of u

Loveyashism: What a pleasant surprisee! Sweet gesture of your friend and family☺!

Rimighosh.86: Amazing pics.. Lovely moments.. I wish you and your little baby a lots of wonderful times in your life . Love you loads

Yashikayra_official: Awwwwweee ayra is ready to welcome her bro/sis @iamradhikapandit

R_cat_lover: Amazing pic❤️❤️❤️... You ad ayra both looking beautiful..... Cute mom wth a lovely daughter

Neethu_drlng: Wowwww superb lovely beautiful

Nanduchinnu14: Congratulations Akka...❤️❤️We lovee uuuu

Raftaar3909: Looking stunning elegant and adorable little angel

Rajmehra1820: Beautiful mom & so cute daughter & handsome daddy @iamradhikapandit

S_sowmyaofficial: Wow very cute pretty angel takecare mam❤️