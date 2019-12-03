Rocking Star Yash has celebrated his daughter Ayra's birthday with his friends from film industry a day before she turned one. Yes, the KGF star had organised a grand party to his well-wishers from the Sandalwood on Monday evening, 2 December, at Fun World in Bengaluru. [Crawl down for Pictures and videos]

Who all attended the 1 Birthday Celebration of Ayra?

Yash and Radhika Pandit invited all their friends from Sandalwood. Challenging Star Darshan, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, Abhishek Gowda, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Prajwal Devaraj, Anirudh, newly-married Dhruva Sarja, Sumalatha Ambareesh and businessman Ashok Kheny were the prominent names who were spotted at the birthday celebration of Ayra.

Kiccha Sudeep was one of the stars who could not turn up to the event. According to our sources, the actor is busy with the promotional activities of his upcoming movie Dabangg 3, which will hit the screens on 20 December. However, he is believed to have personally sent his wishes to the Rocking couple.

Yash and Radhika Pandit started their acting journey from small screen. They were friends in the initial years and gradually fell in love. They tied the knot in 2016 and she gave birth to the baby girl on 2 December 2018.

The clips of the carnival themes event have now gone viral on social media sites.

Ayra looked cute in a little sequin frock. On her first birthday, she cut a five-tiered birthday cake with a carousel on top. Wishing her on her special day, the doting father, on Instagram, shared, "Being your dad has brought out the softer side in me! You are my strength, my weakness, my everything! Happy Birthday my darling princess! I love you! #AyraYash #AyraTurnsOne #TheNameIsYash."