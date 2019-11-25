Action Prince Dhruva Sarja has bid goodbye to his bachelorhood as he tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend Prerana on Sunday, 24 November. The couple married at the Samskruthi Brindavan Convention Hall in Bengaluru. [Crawl down to See the Wedding Pictures]

The wedding was performed as per the Hindu customs. Dhruv Sarja tied the knot between 7.15 and 7.40 am in the auspicious muhurath of 'Vrischika Lagna.' The marriage was held in the presence of his friends and relatives.

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Arjun Sarja were looking after the arrangement and welcoming the guests at the wedding.

Who all Attended the Wedding?

His immediate family members like brother Chiranjeevi Sarja with his wife Meghana Raj, uncle Arjun Sarja with his wife Niveditha and daughter Aishwarya, actors Sundaraj Raj with his wife Pramila Joshai and many others witnessed the wedding rituals.

Celebrity Galore for Wedding and Reception:

Sandalwood had full attendance for the wedding of Dhruva Sarja and Prerana. While some graced the marriage, many big names from Kannada film industry made their presence felt at the reception in the evening.

Yash, Sri Murali, Upendra with his wife Priyanka, Shivaraj Kumar, Amoolya, Avinash with his wife Malavika, Kiccha Sudeep, Golden Star Ganesh, Puneeth Rajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Srujan Lokesh, Prajwal Devaraj, Ravi Shankar, Tara and many others were spotted at the wedding.

Puneeth Rajkumar with his wife wish the newly-married couple.

Amoolya with her husband at Dhruva Sarja's wedding.

Rocking Bhai Yash, who is busy with KGF: Chapter 2, took a break from his busy schedule, to attend Dhruva and Prerana's wedding reception. [Crawl down for more...]