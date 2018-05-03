Sandalwood's hottest couple Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja tied the knot according to Hindu rituals on Wednesday, May 2, days after they had a white wedding at St Anthony's Church in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

The groom tied the holy thread around the bride's neck between 10.30-11.30 am in the auspicious mithuna lagnam. While Meghana Raj wore a cream color saree with golden mix cream border, Chiranjeevi Sarja sported traditional silk shirt and dhoti.

The wedding stage was colorfully decorated with Lakshmi-Narayana concept at the White Petals in Palace Grounds.

Who all attended Meghana Raj-Chiranjeevi Sarja wedding?

The wedding was graced by the couple's family members, relatives and close friends. Big stars were expected to attend the marriage, but apart from Puneeth Rajkumar not many A-list actors were spotted at the event.

Ramakrishna, TS Nagabharana, Saroja Devi, Girija Lokesh, Tarun Sudhir, Jayanthi, Lokanath, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Sriram, Anirudh, SA Chinne Gowda, Vinay Rajkumar, Samyukta Hegde, Prajwal Devaraj and a few others were spotted at the wedding.

Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim remained a prime attraction. Also, Arjun Sarja, his daughter Aishwarya and wife Nivedita were actively participating in the wedding activities.

However, many stars attended the wedding reception held at the same venue.

Watch the Wedding Video of Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj

Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja have known each other for over 10 years, but they fell in love five years ago. Actor and uncle of Chiru, Arjun Sarja had a major role in bringing the two families together.

Chiranjeevi Sarja belongs to the third generation of actor Shakthi Prasad's family. Whereas Meghana Raj is the daughter of well-known actors Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai.

Meghana Raj started her acting career in Telugu with Bendu Apparao RMP. Since then, she has been part of over 35 movies in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada movies. Whereas her beau started his career with Vayuputra in 2009 and worked in over 15 movies as a hero.

Their engagement was held last October where Chiranjeevi Sarja presented a diamond ring to Meghana Raj. It was a simple event which was attended by a limited number of guests.

The couple had organized a grand party for their colleagues and friends the same evening. Prajwal Devaraj, Jaggesh, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Sumalatha Ambareesh and many others were spotted at the event.