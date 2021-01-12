Musical content creator Yashraj Mukhate is known for recreating iconic rap songs out of actor's witty dialogues. From Rasode Mein Kaun Tha", Biggin Shoot to Tuadda Kutta Tommy, and many more. All his rap songs are now viral.

Yashraj has composed a new song on Rakhi Sawant which premiered on Somvaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14.

Ye Saandhni Thi: Yashraj Mukhate -Rakhi Sawant Mashup Ft. will leave you in splits

Rakhi Sawant, being the biggest entertainers of Bigg Boss 14 and is Yashraj Mukhate's new muse. Mukhate believes it has a 'rhythm' when she talks.

The mashup includes Rakhi Sawant – Arshi Khan's fight and Yashraj has once again created a hilarious rhythm over Rakhi Sawant's dirty dialogues. She can be heard saying: "Kisne meri bottle paani mein fainki? Kya ye saandhni thi? Ye saandhni thi? Ye saandhni thi? Jisne meri bottle paani mein fainki, usko aisa bawasir Hoga vo tatti nai karpaiga".

Yashraj Mukhate shared a series of IG and wrote, "I just love the rhythm in which she (Rakhi) talksss.." He also mentioned how within ten minutes of the video's premiere on Bigg Boss 14, he got many messages from his fans.

Watch the clip below:

The video caption read, "Jab @yashrajmukhate banaye @rakhisawant2511 ke sang beat toh koi Kyun na sune isko on repeat?" The video was from the episode when Rakhi slammed her co-contestants to throw her bottle into the swimming pool. The new video also features Arshi Khan as we see Rakhi targeting her.

Fans react:

Rakhi Charsulli Gardulli x Kachra mashup by Yashraj Mukhate

This isn't the first time Yashraj recreated and rapped Rakhi's dialogue into a foot-tapping funny number. Earlier sharing his first video with Rakhi Sawant, Yashraj had captioned the video, "First collaboration with Rakhi Charsulli Gardulli x Kachra Only Rakhi Sawant can say "Yedi" in a way that sounds like a biiig gaali. Toh guys, apne Pagal aur yede dosto ko tag kijiye aur comments me bataiye ki ye remix Kaisa Laga?"

Other iconic raps by Yashraj Mukahte that are unmissable