In a heart-wrenching incident, three ardent fans of superstar Yash lost their lives while erecting a cutout of the actor in Sornagi village, Gadag district, Karnataka. The fans were preparing to celebrate the actor's birthday when they accidentally came into contact with a high-tension electric wire, leading to their untimely demise. The deceased have been identified as Hanumantha Harijan (24), Murali Nadumani (20), and Naveen Gaji (20). Additionally, three others, identified as Manjunath Harijan, Prakash Myageri, and Deepak Harijan, suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Upon hearing the news, Yash, who was in Goa, immediately chartered a flight to Karnataka. The actor, visibly upset, refrained from interacting with the media and headed straight to meet the bereaved families. He is also expected to visit the hospital where three other injured fans are being treated.

The incident has sparked a wave of grief and shock among the actor's fan base and the local community. Local MLA Chandru Lamani visited the injured at the hospital and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

Govt announces aid

In response to the tragedy, the Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased. District in-charge Minister H.K. Patil also stated that Rs 50,000 in compensation will be given to the three individuals who suffered serious injuries in the incident. This incident brings to light the potential dangers of fan celebrations and the need for safety measures. It also underscores the deep affection fans hold for their favorite stars, often going to great lengths to express their admiration.