Popular actor Yash is celebrating his 39th birthday. On this occasion, the actor took to his social media and treated his fans with his first look in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups.

The intriguing 59-second clip shows Yash dressed in a crisp white suit and fedora and smoking a cigar while making a commanding entrance in a posh pub. The sultry ambience of the club adds to the pulsating extravagance.

Yash is also seen getting close and intimate with a dancer, a sinful soirée sets the stage for this "Fairy Tale for grown-ups."

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for Moothon and Liar's Dice, Toxic is jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The actor shared the 'Toxic: Birthday Peek' on his official X page. "UNLEASHED!!" he wrote alongside the link to the video.

Fans compare Toxic's look to Yash's KGF

Netizens had mixed responses to the first teaser of Yash's Toxic. A section of netizens were of the view that the film will shatter Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2's record, while some were of the view that it is similar to KGF.

A user mentioned, "Isn't this looking like a high-budget Kamasutra condom Ad."

Another mentioned, "Looks like Bombay Velvet level disaster loading."

The third one mentioned, "Yash isn't out of the KGF zone."

The fourth user mentioned, 'Come out of Rocky bhai role Mr.Yash."

TF is this, high budget Kamasutra condom Ad?



#ToxicTheMovie pic.twitter.com/ymBDNVkJNt — Mad Max (@madmaxtweetz) January 8, 2025

Speaking on Yash and creating the world of Toxic, Director Geetu Mohandas said, "Toxic—a fairy tale for grown-ups—is a story that defies convention and is sure to provoke the chaos within us. Today, as we release the first peek of our film, we also celebrate Yash, a man the nation reveres for his vision and swagger. I have observed his brilliance, and to those who know him or follow his journey, his process is as mysterious as it is meticulous. It is both a privilege and a thrill to have co-written this captivating world alongside a mind that sees the extraordinary where others see the ordinary. When our two worlds of thought collide, the result is neither compromise nor chaos—it's the transformation that happens when artistic vision meets the precision of commercial storytelling, transcending borders, languages, and cultural confines. We hope to bring an experience woven to ignite something primal in all of us—a film not just to be watched but to be felt. Through his process of quiet reverence for his craft, he taught me that the journey of creation is sacred. To him, nothing is certain except the thrill of the journey ahead. These words are not just spoken by a director about her actor and not just for his ardent admirers, but for anyone seeking to understand his unwavering passion for cinema and boundless spirit of creativity. Happy birthday to our Monster mind!"

Work Front

Toxic marks Yash's first project since KGF: Chapter 2, which premiered in 2022. Yash is also the producer of the film alongside Venkat K. Narayana. However, the makers have yet to announce the release date for Toxic.

Yash will also essay the role of Ravan in the much-anticipated Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. He will then feature in Googly 2 alongside Kriti Kharbanda and has an untitled project lined up with Triptii Dimri.