Rocking Star Yash, who had earlier claimed to be a fan of Vijay, got the opportunity to shake his legs for a hit number from the Tamil actor's blockbuster movie Bigil. The KGF star, in what could be considered as a rare sight, thrilled the audience at an awards event in Chennai recently by doing a few steps from the Atlee Kumar-directorial.

Verithanam Dance with Bravo

The 33-year old danced for Verithanam number, which has garnered a record breaking views on YouTube (5+ crore for lyrical video and 4.25 crore for video song), at an awards event in Chennai. Sandy Master, choreographer and the runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, helped him with the moves and the Rocking Star, visibly happy, did a few moves before they were joined by cricketer Dwayne Bravo.

Before he danced, Yash thanked the Tamil people for their support to KGF: Chapter 1."I can only thank the people for the kind of love you guys have showered on us which we didn't expect at all. KGF was a dream," he said. The actor said that it was difficult to earn so much of love with one movie and he is grateful for it.

No Barriers for Cinema

The Rocky Bhai added that the cinema medium has the power to break all the barriers and cultural differences and Yash indicated that politics should not divide the people. He added that movies should not have any barriers and every film should be treated like an Indian movie.

Yash is expecting Tamil film industry to contribute in a bigger way to take the Indian cinema to the next level. "There is abundance of talent in Kollywood. Lots of people from here have inspired me. So, I am expecting a lot of people from Tamil to do big pan India movies," he continued.

Talking about KGF 2, Yash said, "When we came to Chennai, I was nobody. In the Chapter 1, Rocky was crazy. He will be crazier in the Chapter 2. There will be lots of madness."