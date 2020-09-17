The teaser of Yash and Sanjay Dutt's KGF: Chapter 2 is being awaited by fans for over nine months now. The cine-goers had expected it to hit the internet in January 2020 to coincide with the birthday celebration of the Rocking Star.

The delay in the completion of the shooting forced the makers to push the teaser release date. Later, the lockdown due to Covid-19 has postponed all the plans around it. Now, the makers seem to have finally locked in a date for the teaser release.

If we go by the latest buzz, the first teaser from KGF 2 will be out on 25 October to coincide with Dasara celebration. It has to be noted that the makers had planned to release the film on this date. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 lockdown has impacted the release plans as well.

On the other hand, the finale schedule of shooting of the film is underway. Sanjay Dutt, who is diagnosed with cancer, has gone to Singapore with his wife Maanayata. The actor has to complete a minor portion of the shoot in KGF which is also one of the reasons behind the delay in the film's release.

The Prashanth Neel-directorial has Srinidhi Shetty playing the female lead. Raveena Tandon has been signed to play an important role in the multilingual flick. Ananth Nag, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and others are part of the cast.