The first picture of Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter has been revealed by the Rocking Star on Twitter. Five months after the arrival of their bundle of joy, the KGF star posted the photo on the social media site.

"Presenting to you " The girl who rules my world " ❤❤❤❤❤ Since we haven't named her yet, let's call her baby YR for now ❤❤❤❤❤ Do shower your love n blessings on her too. [sic]" Yash captioned the picture.

However, it was reported that the naming ceremony of their daughter was suppose to be held on Tuesday, 7 April, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. But the actor's confirmation has put an end to the rumours.

Prior to the announcement, Radhika Pandit, on her Facebook account, had posted, "A father daughter relationship is a priceless one!! I know all of u are waiting to see our lil angel, won't disappoint u. This May 7th on Akshaya Tritiya.. we will reveal our true treasure.. our precious Asset [sic]"

Radhika and Yash had started their acting career with the TV serial, Nandagokul. They also made their debut in films together, with Shashank's Moggina Manasu in 2008. The actors had also worked together in films like Drama, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Santhu Straight Forward.

After being in love for over five years, they tied the knot as per the Brahmins-Gowda customs in 2016. Yash and Radhika Pandit welcomed their first baby on 2 December.