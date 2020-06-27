The trailer of Vishal Krishna's much-awaited film Chakra has been launched by South Indian stars. Mohanlal, Rocking Star Yash, Rana Daggubati, Tamil actors Karthi and Arya have released the Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil versions of the trailer.

What's in the trailer?

The trailer gives an outline of the story. It is a cybercrime thriller around a robbery. The video is packed with action sequences, enhanced with investigative scenes. Vishal plays the role of an army officer, while Shraddha Srinath plays the role of a cop.

Without giving much about the storyline, the stylish trailer impresses the viewers, but it reminds the audience of Vishal's hit movie Irumbu Thirai.

MS Anandan has written and directed the film, which has Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra in the female leads.

Vishal himself has produced the film on his banner of Vishal Film Factory. Srushti Dange, Manobala, Robo Shankar, and others are part of the cast.

Trailer Response:

The audience has given thumbs-up for the trailer from the Vishal-starrer. Check out their tweets below:

Siddharth Srinivas: #ChakraTrailer, https://youtu.be/wHiUlFH8AAQ On the lines of Irumbu Thirai, a stylish and superb cut that brings up the expectations. Gives us an idea of the film, but still holds back the key points. Looking forward to this one from @VishalKOfficial and team!

manthenalalu: Vishal is back again with super exciting and thrilling concept of hacking !!

Double the dose, Double the entertainment Star-struck ... Worth the wait for sure Thumbs up

Trailer is phenomenal

#ChakraTrailer

Mallikarjun B): Another day.. Another Film.. List of films that are getting dubbed into Kannada keeps increasing and quality of dubbing has improved a lot.. #ChakraInKannada #ChakraTrailer

@VishalKOfficial Have you dubbed it yourselves? Seems like your voice only..

Selvinraj: Chakra trailer its very impressive and i was the 1st person to like for

@VishalKOfficial anna.A next Blockbuster movie after irumbutbirai anna.Even i will come in next genration film

Joe Vignesh: Hope this will be a good film Ok #ChakraTrailer #Vishal #YuvanShankarRaja

@thisisysr + @madhankarky Excited Face screaming in fear

#MSanandan Direction