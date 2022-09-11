Yash aka Rocky Bhai is trending again! But why now? Well, popular saloons in Mumbai and other metropolitan cities have introduced Rocky Bhai-inspired hairstyle and beard styling which has created a rage among fans. Saloons across Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Mumbai have reported a huge spike in demand for Rocky Bhai-styled haircuts. Fans are comparing it to the Amitabh Bachchan craze in the 80s.

Well, that's not all! Yash also graced the much-awaited SIIMA awards in Bangalore on Saturday. He looked dapper in a white suit spotting the KGF hairstyle and beard. He was accompanied by his wife Radhika Pandit clad in a beautiful shimmer saree.

Yash is being very cautious with his next film. The actor has taken a break from the cinema to spend time with his family. He has been posting pictures from vacation on social media. Rumours are rife that the KGF actor is likely to star in director Narthan's next in which he will play the role of a navy officer.

This big-budget Kannada film will also be dubbed into other languages for his fans. The actor-director duo has been spotted at many places together but nothing has been confirmed yet. There are rumours that the team has approached Pooja Hegde to play the leading lady. More details are awaited. Post this project Yash is likely to team hands with Telugu producer Dil Raju Rs 100-crore remuneration project and director Shankar for another big-budget venture. After that Yash and Prashanth Neel will team up again for the third instalment of the KGF franchise.