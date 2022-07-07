Rocking Star Yash is the man of the moment. After delivering a gigantic hit in the form of KGF 2, people are now curiously looking forward to see his upcoming movies.

The Rocking Star has heard 100s of stories in the last four years and has rejected offers from many big filmmakers as he was not convinced with their stories. The latest buzz coming from the tinsel town is that he has given nod to four projects.

Yash's Next Movie

His immediate movie will be with Narthan of Mufti fame. The scripting works have reached the final stages, but there is no clarity on when the shooting will commence for the project. It is reported that extensive pre-production works and planning will be done as Yash is aware of the audience's expectation.

There are reports that Pooja Hegde has been approached to play the female lead in the flick, but there has been no official confirmation in this regard.

Rocky Bhai's Upcoming Movies

Yash has agreed to work with leading Telugu producer Dil Raju. The latter has offered the hero massive Rs 100-crore remuneration to work in the project. Currently, the producer is funding Vijay's mega-budget movie.

After this project, Yash will join hands with none other than maverick filmmaker Shankar of Enthiran and Sivaji fame. It is said to be a pan-India film which is expected to be made with a mega-budget.

After wrapping up these three projects, Yash will be joining hands with Prashanth Neel for the third instalment of KGF. Yes, the duo will come together for KGF 3 until they wrap up other commitments.

At this stage, Prashanth Neel is busy with Prabhas' Salaar. Thereafter, he is expected to team up with Junior NTR after which he is expected to direct a film for Ram Charan.

So, these four projects will keep Yash busy for the next five years.