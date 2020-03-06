Yash has reacted to the rumours of his upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2 clashing against SS Rajamouli's RRR at the box office. The Rocking Star has said that both movies will not release together, thus putting an end to the speculations.

KGF 2-RRR Team in Constant Touch

He said,"We are not stupid. People here are not nitwits. We are in constant touch with RRR team. They had informed us in advance when they had plans to release their movie in April and asked us to change our plans if we wanted KGF 2 to release around the same time

In fact, they had also enquired about our plans. They had informed us about RRR was being pushed to July. Basically, both the projects are pan-Indian movies. Both the films are being distributed by Anil Tadani in Hindi. So, when RRR was rescheduled to Sankranthi, we were informed well in advance about the change in plans,"

'We read and laugh it off'

Yash also stated that there is no clash between two movies and it is created by media. "We read and laugh it off upon coming across such stories," the Rocky Bhai added.

There is a lot of comparison being made by fans and YouTube channels around KGF and RRR. In the recent months, speculations were rife that both the movies might hit the screens around the same time.

However, Yash refused to speak about KGF 2 release plans. The Rocky Bhai said that the film will release this year and they would announce the date at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile, the KGF 2 team has completed the major part of the shooting. It was supposed to be completed by February, but the makers do not want to compromise on quality. Hence, taking their own sweet time to complete the product.

The latest buzz around KGF 2, which has Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in the key role, is that it will hit the screens in July. Whereas the Junior NTR and Ram Charan's film will be out for Sankranthi 2021.

