In a strategic expansion move, Kataria Industries has successfully acquired the wire manufacturing division of Ratlam Wires for approximately Rs 30.6 crore on a slump sale, going concern basis. This acquisition, announced on Thursday, is poised to bolster Kataria Industries' footprint in the steel wire sector.

The acquisition not only enhances the company's portfolio but also strengthens its market position in manufacturing a diverse range of steel wire products. Ratlam Wires is known for its production of spring steel wires, PC strand wires, and both galvanised and ungalvanised wires, thereby complementing the existing offerings of Kataria Industries.

Yash Kataria, a key figure in the company, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "This strategic move is expected to significantly enhance our turnover and margins, leveraging the combined strengths of our respective businesses. We believe this aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy, enabling us to cater more effectively to a broader spectrum of industries."

Kataria Industries is renowned for its manufacturing of essential equipment, including low relaxation prestressed concrete (LRPC) strands and post-tensioning anchorage systems. These products are vital in various sectors like infrastructure, road, bridges, and power transmission and distribution lines.

With this acquisition, Kataria Industries is set to reinforce its commitment to delivering quality products and services, driving innovation in the steel wire sector while pursuing sustainable growth.