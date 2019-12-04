Yash, who has taken a break from the shooting following the birth of his second child in October, has joined the shooting of his upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2 from Wednesday, 4 December. The Rocking Star had grandly celebrated the first birthday of his daughter Ayra by throwing a big bash to his Sandalwood friends, two days ago.

According to the sources, Yash has joined the shooting after a break that he had taken to be with his wife following the birth of his second baby. He will be taking part in the filming for the next two days in Bengaluru. The team will head to Ballari this weekend for the next schedule of shooting.

The crew has planned to shoot important portions in Ballari. So far, KGF 2 has completed a major portion of shooting in Hyderabad. The scenes involving Sanjay Dutt, who is making his debut in Sandalwood with this film, and Yash were filmed here. The team has plans to finish off the filming by February 2020. Check Out Ayra's Birthday Photos and Videos

Prashanth Neel-directorial two-part movie is funded by Hombale Films. Srinidhi Shetty is the female lead in the movie in which Bollywood actress Raveen Tandon is expected to be doing an important role.

Yash Daughter Birthday

The first birthday bash of Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter Ayra has become a talk of the town. The party had the presence of who's who of the Kannada film industry.

Shivaraj Kumar, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, Darshan, Upendra, Rakshit Shetty, Rockline Venkatesh, Sumalatha, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Dhruva Sarja, Meghana Raj, Prajwal Devaraj and Ajay Rao among many others. The only actor who was missing was Kiccha Sudeep, who is in Mumbai busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Dabangg 3.