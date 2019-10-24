Kannada actress Sangeetha Bhat is sexually abused and viciously trolled by the fans of Yash over her husband and stand-up comedian Sudarshan Rangaprasad's joke on the KGF star in a two-year old video. She has now asked the Rocking Star and his wife Radhika Pandit's intervention to calm down the situation.

On her Facebook account, Sangeetha Bhat shared the screens shots of the abuses that come her way and wrote, "I usually don't bother for such comments or posts because as far as i have worked for the film industry i have only concentrated on giving my best. But this has gone out of hand, people are reaching an all time low, these posts are just a few examples, i hope and wish that Yash would look into this and put an end to this. #yash #radhikapandit. [sic]"

Sangeetha Bhat is a multilingual actress who has worked in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films. Her notable movies are Eradane Sala and Dayavittu Gamanisi.

How it all started?

In a stand up comedy show, two years ago, Sangeetha Bhat's husband Sudarshan Rangaprasad had mimicked Yash's dialogue to showcase how people around him would come up with advises during his PUC days. His joke did not go well with the fans of Yash. Particularly, he reference on Rocky Bhai over excessive build-up in his movies has apparently hurt the fans.

A few days ago, Sudarshan Rangaprasad filed a complaint with Bengaluru Cyber Crime Cell in connection with the issue. He also appealed the fans of Yash to stop the harassment, while stating that he has not made disrespectful comments against the Kannada actor.

On his Facebook page, Sudarshan Rangaprasad shared the screen shots of abuses and threats that he received and wrote that he mimicked Yash's dialogue in the two-year old video to present the reactions of his family members and people from his college in a lighter way. The actor, who had worked with Yash in Pawan Wadeyar's Googly, claims that he had not criticised the KGF star, yet he is giving an apology for his comment if his comments had hurt them.

"I have worked with Yash and a fan myself of him. People are mistaking my comment and abusing me badly. I request them not to take the joke, very seriously, and stop this trolling immediately. I did to intend to hurt or disrespect anyone," he added.

The actor adds that he is getting abusive SMSes and death threats from the fans. "I am sure your Yash would not approve of your behaviour," he concluded.

Sudarshan Rangaprasad is an engineer-turned-actor and part of Lolbagh, a stand-up comedy group. He has acted in a couple of movies that includes Preethi Geethi Ityaadi.