Rocking Star Yash is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that he has a chiseled body for his forthcoming movie KGF 2. As part of the preparation for the role of Rocky Bhai, the actor is undergoing a tough workout regime and a diet in order to get into the best shape.

Talking about the same, a source close to the actor shares, "Yash is going the extra mile and has doubled up on his workout routines while preparing to get back on the sets and start shooting for KGF 2. His daily workout routine is broken down into different sets of exercises."

Adding further, the source claims, "Yash starts his day super early around 6 am with half an hour of cardio. Following which he starts weight training and ab workouts that take up an hour and then another cardio session. Yash also works out in the evening with different exercises and heavyweight training, he is also on a very strict diet."

Yash, like many actors, has been on a long break from the shoot ever since the lockdown came into effect in March. He had completed over 90 percent of the shoot and the remaining will be shot soon.

He plays the role of a gangster named Rocky Bhai whose dream is to become the richest and powerful person in the world. Sanjay Dutt has been signed to play the antagonist in the flick.

Prashanth Neel of Ugramm fame has written and directed KGF. The movie has been predominantly shot in Kolar, Bengaluru, and Mysuru. It is a period drama set in the 70s and early 80s.

Ananth Nag, Raveena Tandon, Vasishta N Simha, Beesu Suresh, Nassar, Srinivas Murthy, and others are in the cast.

The film was scheduled for release on 23 October, but the release has now been postponed.