Yami Gautam's sister Surilie was denied entry to a well-known restaurant in Serbia as she was not wearing pants when she visited the place to enjoy some quality time together.

The Vicky Donor actress posted a video in her Instagram stories section to inform her fans about the unfortunate incident and tried to explain why her sister was asked to leave by the restaurant and for what reason.

In the video, Yami, who was holding the camera, can be heard asking her sister Surilie why they were sitting at some bar rather than enjoying their time at the restaurant. Without revealing the name of the eatery, Yami can be heard taking a dig at the hotel staff by deliberately asking Surilie about the treatment they faced.

The incident, however, didn't leave any negative impact on the Gautam sisters. They have been sharing their happy moments on their respective Instagram pages.

Yami, who was last seen Kaabil alongside Hrithik Roshan, headed to Serbia to start shooting for the first schedule of her upcoming film Uri.

"Yami is all set for her first schedule in Siberia. As her fans and media have been tracking not only has she gotten fitter, but has gone through a makeover to dive into the character she is playing," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Yami will play the role of an intelligence officer and will be acting alongside Vicky Kaushal in the film.

"She is very excited about the role and keeps adding a few nuances to her character to make it even more layered. She is totally looking and feeling the part," the spokesperson added.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on the Uri attack of September 2016.

In September 18, 2016, terrorists from Pakistan had attacked a military base at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir leaving 19 soldiers dead. Eleven days later, the Indian Army retaliated with a series of surgical strikes on terrorist camps across the border.

On the other hand, Surilie will be making her Bollywood debut with Battle In Saragarhi alongside Randeep Hooda which will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Yami took to Twitter to congratulate her sister for her first break in Bollywood.

"Super excited for my little boo @surilie_j_singh on her debut "Battle of Saragarhi" with the one and only #rajkumarsantoshi !!" Yami tweeted.