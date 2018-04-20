Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautam have been in the news for their relationship, which had begun in 2016, and their subsequent breakup. For those unaware, Pulkit was married – and now divorced – to Salman Khan's rakhi sister Shweta Rohira.

Since the break-up and divorce, Yami Gautam has maintained distance from Pulkit and is not on talking terms with him. So what happened when the ex-lovers came under the same roof at Manish Malhotra's Mijwan 2018 fashion show?

Well, the individuals made separate entries and left at a different time. Sources inform that Yami and Pulkit made sure they didn't cross paths.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Yami Gautam has reportedly fired her gym instructor Sameer Ansari, who is also training her former boyfriend Pulkit Samrat.

SpotboyE quoted a source who said: "Yami wants to avoid any awkward run-ins with Pulkit." To add more fuel, Yami has also barred her sister Surilie from going to the same gym where Pulkit comes.

So was the breakup mutual? Well, according to an entertainment portal, Yami ended things with Pulkit after Kaabil (also starring Hrithik Roshan). Sources said: "There was difference of opinions, insecurities and regular spats between the two."

Pulkit's ex-wife Shweta had called Yami a home-breaker in an interview. She said: "Yami was the smoke that led to whatever happened between Pulkit and me. She is a home-breaker. He did not declare me as his wife for the longest time, and now he is saying that he is not dating Yami. It's time he becomes transparent. All said and done, my marriage with Pulkit was a mistake and I have learnt the lesson the hard way."

Yami and Pulkit have unfollowed each other on social media too. They never spoke about their relationship in public when they were dating.