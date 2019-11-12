Ayushmann Khurrana's latest Bala opened to a stupendous response at the ticket windows. While fans are unable to get over Ayushmann's winning streak, Yami Gautam has emerged as the surprise package of the film. Yami Gautam who has hit it out of the park with her performance as Pari Mishra in the film. The actress is a revelation as she plays a Tik Tok star. A few of the film's most standout scenes belong to Yami, most notably the one in which she describes society's obsession with a fixed notion of beauty.

Director Amar Kaushik and writer Niren Bhatt have written her character as a prop to hold a mirror to the society and how they shun anything that doesn't fit into the set standards of beauty. Netizens have since Friday taking to social media and praising Yami's work. Her performance is being hailed as the best in her career and interestingly, she has received unanimous appreciation from critics and audience alike.

Netizens praise the actress

@yamigautam it will be ur 2nd film to cross ? cr@bhumipednekar superb surprise...very few moments in trailer bt performed dazzling in the whole film.

Chemistry b/w @ayushmannk n @yamigautam r 10x ahead than #spermdonar.

Hope beautiful girls like @yamigautam will love bald men. — Ranajoy Paul (@ranajoypaul2029) November 8, 2019

#Bala surprise is @yamigautam

So real, selfie addict, believable, charming, every teen will relate with.@bhumipednekar is fiery.@ayushmannk turns into an all-rounder with good spin & another sixer, a real gem. 2nd time watch is more enjoyable, I repeat you will love yami. — manoj punjabi (@manoj_manoj) November 10, 2019

Finally watched #Bala. Love the performance of @ayushmannk & @bhumipednekar but it was @yamigautam who surprised me the most with her outstanding performance! The supporting cast did a superb job! Loved the movie! My rating 4/5. @jaavedjaaferi @amarkaushik @MaddockFilms — VishaLL Kalwani (@IamVishaLL) November 9, 2019

No other Actress could have played the role of Yami Gautam in #Bala. She is looking so pretty. @yamigautam https://t.co/J0E104OXlG — Amarkant Verma (@MohdAnasRaza8) November 10, 2019

Yami's way of thanking the media

Seeing the way the audience and the press has lapped up to her character of Pari Mishra in Bala has been nothing short of heartening for Yami Gautam. The actress received unanimously wonderful reviews from critics for her deft portrayal of the part of Pari - a social media star who lives in her own bubble. Yami, who is amongst the Tinseltown most affable actresses, wanted to show her gratitude towards the people who've supported her through everything.

She decided to keep a special screening for photographers and members of the paparazzi at a suburban theatre in Mumbai. She even joined them after the event to take their feedback on the film and discusses the character at length with them. The actress believes that constructive feedback is necessary to evolve as an artiste. She is making it a point to take Bala to as many people as possible and show if everyone who has contributed in her journey as an actor.