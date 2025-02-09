Instagram

Celebrity parents like Rani Mukerji – Aditya Chopra, Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli and Sonam Kapoor – Anand Ahuja have given many others a masterclass in how to keep their children away from the hounding eyes of the paparazzi. And with the paparazzi's obsession growing over the star kids, more and more celebs are opting for the same route.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, who welcomed their son, Vedavid, have also decided that they would never show the face of their little one to the world via media. The two have taken a conscious decision to keep their son's childhood undisturbed and preserve innocence by guarding his privacy, Yami, who is busy with the promotions of Dhoom Dhaam, recently revealed.

Instagram

To stay away from limelight

"You won't see him. I mean, that's a very personal choice which Aditya and I have taken. I think a child deserves a childhood which every other child needs to have. It has a psychological impact and we want him to just enjoy this life, to enjoy this blessing," she told News18.

Yami and Aditya got married in an intimate ceremony on May 4, 2021.

Instagram

The two met on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike and soon romance blossomed between them. However, Yami and Dhar didn't let anyone get a whiff of their romance and surprised everyone when the news of their secret wedding broke out. The duo welcomed their baby boy in May, 2024.

Vedavid's arrival announcement

"We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. Please shower him with all your kind blessing and love. Warm regards Yami & Aditya," the two wrote while revealing their son's name.

Yami is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film – Dhoom Dhaam – with Pratik Gandhi. The film is slated to release on Valentine's Day, i.e., Feb 14.