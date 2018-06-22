India Yamaha Motor (IYM) launched the much anticipated new version of its popular supersport bike, the YZF-R15 at the Auto Expo in February 2018. Christened YZF-R15 Version 3.0, the full-faired motorcycle has been priced at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and offered in two colour options -- Racing Blue and Thunder Grey.

Despite India being one of the key markets of Yamaha, the company never bothered to launch MotoGP editions of its bikes here. Emerging reports indicate Yamaha that has finally decided to launch YZF-R15 Version 3.0's MotoGP edition in India. The model is already on sale in some South East Asian markets and India launch will happen in August, report Autocar.

The MotoGP edition is purely a cosmetic upgrade and it comes draped in Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team's blue shade as the base colour. The Movistar logo at the on the headlamp cluster and fairing adds a race-bike styled livery. It will also feature ENEOS logo on the belly pan while racing numbers of Yamaha's MotoGP riders, Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales will not be featured.

Rest of the MotoGP edition is identical to the regular YZF-R15 Version 3.0. The motorcycle is powered by a new 155cc liquid-cooled SOHC 4-valve fuel-injected engine in place of the 149cc engine. The engine has a 58.0-58.7mm bore and stroke, and an 11.6:1 compression ratio. It produces a maximum 19.3bhp of power at 10,000rpm and a maximum torque of 15Nm at 8,500 rpm. The mill comes mated to a six-speed transmission that also features an assist and slip clutch.

IBTimes India/Ken Sunny

Based on the Deltabox frame, India-spec YZF-R15 Version 3.0 get a conventional telescopic suspension in place of USD shocks to keep the price in check. The motorcycle comes with 100/80 17-spec front tyres and 140/70 17-spec rear tubeless tyres (same size as offered in YZF-R3). Braking power comes from 282mm disc brake with a two-piston calliper at the front while the rear gets a smaller 220mm disc while ABS is not the part of the package.

In latest avatar, the YZF-R15 Version 3.0 gets a sharper and aerodynamic front. The headlamps cluster incorporates split LED headlights separated by an air intake. The design of muscular tank and fairing, and edgy tail with LED lights are borrowed from its track sibling R1. Overall, the design is a great step up from the YZF-R15 Version 2.0.