In a shocking state of events, actor Shahnawaz Pradha passed on a Friday night. The actor known for his prolific work across several mediums, TV, films and OTT, passed away on Friday. He was 56. He starred in shows like Mirzapur, 24, Byomkesh Bakshi, Tota Weds Maina and films like Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Saif Ali Khan's Phantom.

SRK's Raees co-actor Shahnawaz succumbs to a heart attack

Reportedly, the actor was fine till Friday afternoon, he also attended an event. However, the actor succumbed to a heart attack in the evening, leaving shockwaves to the industry and people present at the event.

Gangaajal actor recounted what happened at the fateful event. The actor took to his Instagram, and penned condolence, "Today attended this program in Mumbai... Everything was going great... Ridz Dime Darrell ji's and hundreds of artists were present but shortly after receiving the award our beloved artist Shahnawaz had an attack... The whole program stopped and with the help of the people and the doctor he was taken to the Kokilaben Hospital which was the closest but no one could save him and he passed away."

Celebs condole the untimely demise of Shahnawaz

Actor Yashpal Sharma shared an account of the evening when Shahnawaz apparently suffered a heart attack on Friday. He shared that Shahnawaz was taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he fell unconscious.

TV actress Surbhi Tiwari who was present in the hospital for her brother's treatment told Navbharat times that she saw Shahnawaz being taken inside on a stretcher. He was placed right next to her brother. Surbhi recalled overhearing the doctors that they were unable to find any pulse in Shahnawaz and that his heart was not responding to any external treatment. That's when she got to know that Shahnawaz had a bypass surgery a couple of months back and that he had suffered from a heart attack at a function.

The actor's last rites will take place on Saturday in Mumbai.