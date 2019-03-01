Challenging Star Darshan and Rashmika Mandanna's Yajamana is a formulaic mass movie neatly combined with punch-liners, sentiments, romance and action.

Story:

The movie tells the story of Krishna (Darshan) taking on a greedy businessman who wants to leave his footprint and have a presence everywhere. But the oil mill owners in Hulidurga become a hurdle for him.

Krishna, who is in love with Kaveri (Rashmika), the daughter of Huliya (Devaraj), stands up for the people when the businessman tries to call the shots. The hero's courageous fight for the cause and how he emerges victorious in the battle forms the crux of the story.

To begin with, the writers, V Harikrishna and Pon Kumaran, have got the packaging right. Although the story has been written keeping Darshan's fans in mind, with a right mix of ingredients, the Kannada flick becomes an enjoyable commercial ride.

Darshan is the show stealer. He stuns the viewers with his energy levels in action and dance sequences. Rashmika Mandanna charms the viewers as a village belle and her chemistry with Darshan works out well. Tanya Hope leaves a good impact.

V Harikrishna's songs are top class. 'Shivanandi' and 'Yajamana' tracks are our picks from the album. Chethan Kumar's dialogues deserve special mention.

The length of the movie is a concern and little more trimming can actually minimise the distractions in Yajamana! Basanni song is a big disappointment and comedy scenes are forced in the film.

Ratings: 3.25