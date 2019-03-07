Challenging Star Darshan's Yajamana is ending its first week on a high note. The Kannada film, which was released on March 1 in 370+ screens in Karnataka, has performed well at the box office and entered the profit zone in just five days.

B Suresha, who has produced the movie, is thrilled by the viewers' response to Yajamana. "The film has performed beyond our expectations. Indeed, we are able to recover all the investments made on the movie in just five days," elated producer tells The International Business Times.

However, the producer refuses to share the exact collection made by Yajamana. "I cannot reveal the numbers at this point of time neither I want to speculate figures. All I can say is that Yajamana has turned out to be the biggest opener of Darshan's career. And it has got six-seven per cent of profits in just five days," B Suresha explains.

B Suresha further adds that the complete picture on the collection of any film will get only after three months after its release. "Getting figures are not easy and we need at least three months to get clarity on the business made by a film," he adds, while indicating that spreading false numbers is as bad as spreading fake news on social media.

He points out that the numbers doing rounds on social media are not authentic and the production house does not endorse it.

With positive word-of-mouth and not big film release around, the Challenging Star's film is expected to set the box office on fire.

It has to be noted that the digital and satellite rights of Yajamana were sold two days before the film's release for astronomical figures for Amazon Prime and Star Suvarna, respectively. The team has various promotional campaigns lined up for next one week and will go on a success tour probably in the fourth or fifth week.

The Darshan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer will hit the screens in the US and Canada this weekend. The makers have plans to release in Middle East countries next week.

