Shah Rukh Khan has been trolled for sharing a post on Ganapati visarjan. The actor celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with his family every year. The actor shared a post on Ganapati this year too. And one section of netizens were not happy with the actor praying to a Hindu deity. They lashed out at the actor. In 2018 too, SRK was massively trolled for sharing a picture of AbRam praying to Ganesha.

SRK's post

"May Lord Ganesha's blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year... Ganpati Bappa Morya!!! (sic)," SRK wrote on social media. "May God show you the right path. To please them you have crossed all your limits forgetting that you're from a Muslim family," one user wrote.

"Yaaar role model why you do this?" wrote another. "Just convert already," said one more user. "Why do you forget that you are not a Hindu?", questioned one more. However, there were a few who praised the actor for promoting secularism.

When Gauri Khan opened up about religion

Gauri Khan had once opened up about being married to a Muslim. She had told Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan, "Shah Rukh, he doesn't have any parents, unfortunately. If they were there, the elderly people in the house, they would have taken care. But, it's nothing like that in our house. It's me who takes charge be it Diwali or Holi or any festival. So that's why influence of my kids would be a lot with the Hindu part of the ... but the thing is that, Aryan is so into Shah Rukh that he would follow his religion, I feel. He would always say 'I am a Muslim'."

"There is a balance, I respect Shah Rukh's religion but that doesn't mean that I would convert and become a Muslim. I don't believe in that. I think everybody is an individual and follow their religion. But, obviously there should be no disrespect. Like Shah Rukh would not disrespect my religion as well," she had added.