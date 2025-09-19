In a shocking turn of events, it has been widely reported that renowned singer Zubeen Garg, the voice behind the popular song Ya Ali, has passed away in Singapore at the age of 52.

As per reports, the singer was in Singapore for a scuba diving activity when he fell into the sea. He was rescued and admitted to the ICU. He was given CPR, but despite efforts, the medical team could not revive him.

Zubeen was also scheduled to perform at the North East Festival in Singapore later today.

Assam cabinet minister Ashok Singhal reacted to the tragic news via his X account. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer; he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world."

He called Zubeen Assam's son and added, "In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity. His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire forever. Om Shanti,""

Upon hearing the news, social media has been flooded with condolence messages mourning his shocking and untimely demise.

A look at some of the best songs of Zubeen Garg:

About Zubeen Garg

Born in 1972 in Meghalaya, Zubeen was an Assamese singer whose real name was Zubeen Borthakur. He adopted his stage name in the 90s by replacing his surname with his gotra, Garg. In 2006, he shot to nationwide fame with Ya Ali from the film Gangster. The chartbuster's massive success opened doors for several Bollywood hits over the years, including Subah Subah and Kya Raaz Hai.

Although Zubeen worked in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi music and film industries, Zubeen sang in more than 40 languages and dialects. For many years, he was also reported to be Assam's highest-paid singer.