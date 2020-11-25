Winter is coming and Xiaomi has got you covered. At least your hands. That too by turning one of the flaws into a feature. Xiaomi has a reputation for making innovative products - be it smart candlelight or an electric blackhead remover. But the R&D team at the Chinese multinational corp came up with a new product that practically turns one of the flaws into what could be a best-seller.

With winter on the horizon, ZMI Hand Warmer Power Bank priced at CNY 89 (about Rs 1,000) can be a solid Christmas or Thanksgiving present. But the product is only available on sale in China, with no word on international availability yet.

How does it work?

But what's amusing is how Xiaomi hit two birds with one stone. The 5,000mAh power bank can charge your phones and also act as hand warmer when it's getting too cold. There's a PTC type temperature heating technology with a patented design that controls the temperature so it doesn't get too hot to handle.

According to the product description, the ZMI Hand Warmer Power Bank can heat up to a temperature of a maximum of 52 degrees Celsius, but there's also a switch for users to choose between low and high temperatures. Once set, the temperature will be sustained for 2-4 hours.

Since it is also a power bank, Xiaomi claims it can charge an iPhone 12 about 54 minutes faster than Apple's standard 5W charger. It also supports other mobile phones and devices with the right cable.

To top it all off, there's an LED light within that can be used as a torchlight. For those who are concerned for safety, the device uses high-quality lithium-ion batteries and can operate both as a power bank and hand warmer at the same time.