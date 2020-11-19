India might still be on the economic recovery curve, but there are some companies defying the norm to rake in millions in sales. We are talking about Xiaomi, which has consistently been the leading smartphone brand in India, and it has now sold more than 13 million devices during Diwali festive season alone.

Xiaomi announced on Thursday that it registered huge demand for various products in the portfolio, including TVs, streaming devices, trimmers, smart bands, audio products, and power banks. But the smartphones remained the driving force for the brand. It sold over 9 million smartphones during the festive period across all platforms. Popular models like Mi 10T Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A contributed to the record sales.

"The milestone of selling 13 million devices is not only reassuring for us as a brand but the industry at large. We are looking forward to a higher demand in Q4 and gearing ourselves to end the year on a high note by fulfilling the same. We are humbled at the response that we have received from our Mi Fans and users and being a consumer-first brand, we will continue delivering on our promise to bring the highest quality products at honest prices," Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, at Mi India said in a release.

Other Mi products made record sales

Xiaomi phones might have gotten all the spotlight, that doesn't mean other products in Mi's portfolio were any less popular among consumers. For instance, Xiaomi sold 4 million TVs and other Mi ecosystem products and accessories. It sold over 450,000 Mi TVs and home entertainment products alone. Xiaomi found demand for 4K and bigger 50-55 inch TV models was much higher compared to last year.

Xiaomi registered record sales of its Mi Power Banks at 10 million units. Given the rise in air pollution, the Mi Air Purifier category rose by 100 percent and Mi Smart Band was among the best-selling products in the fitness category.