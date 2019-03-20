Xiaomi's most successful flagship smartphone to date Poco F1 will soon get a price cut in India. The company has announced that the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model, which many believe it to be perfectly configured marquee phone, can be bought for Rs 2,000 less next week from March 25 to March 27.

This means the Poco F1 (6GB RAM+ 128GB storage) can be bought for Rs 20,999 against MRP: Rs 22,999 on Flipkart and mi.com. Most of the Xiaomi fans would have already bought this model by now, but others who are still looking for a true premium phone, which doesn't cost a bomb, then the Poco F1 is the one for you.

Having used the Poco F1 (review) Armoured Edition for more than a month, have to say, it's a beast with long-lasting battery life. Also, the camera is also good, especially the video taking capability is exceptional. Thanks to Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) feature, you can get balanced video even if you wobble/shake during the recording.

Furthermore, the company has announced to release a firmware update soon to further improve the gaming experience on the Poco F1. It plans to release a dedicated Game Turbo mode that will offer user best user-experience with performance boost so that graphics-rich games play flawlessly and buttery smooth on the phone.

For those unaware, the Poco F1 flaunts a sturdy polycarbonate shell on the back with a dual camera and a fingerprint sensor below it. On the front, it flaunts a 6.18-inch full HD+ display with iPhone X-like notch on the top housing an advanced 20MP camera with an IR sensor for face unlock capability. It can even work in a dark environment.

Under-the-hood, it houses Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful and fastest processor to date and it is backed by the Liquid Cool technology and the newly introduced DSP architecture with AI performance that's three times higher than the previous generation. Supported by up to 8GB LPDDR4x DRAM, Poco F1 can render the most demanding games at high FPS for an unparalleled gaming experience, the company claims.

As far as the camera is concerned, it comes with feature-rich 12MP (Sony IMX363, F1.9, 1.4μm) + 5MP AI dual camera, Dual Pixel Autofocus, HDR, Multi-frame Noise Reduction, more than 200 AI scene detection, AI Beautify and AI portrait mode.

On the front, it features equally impressive 20MP sensor with 1.8μm pixel size, 4-in-1 Super Pixel, F2.0 aperture, HDR, AI scene detection, AI Beautify, AI portrait mode and Infrared illuminator + infrared camera for the Face Unlock feature.

Poco F1 comes with big 4,000mAh battery, which is enough to last a whole day if not more under mixed usage. It also supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology. It currently runs on Android Oreo 8.1-based MIUI 10 OS.