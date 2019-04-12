After launching the mid-range Redmi Note 7 series in February, Xiaomi followed up with the ultra-budget Redmi Go in March and now, it is gearing up for the third mobile series, a camera-centric to be specific.

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi vice president (global) and managing director (India), has begun teasing the upcoming Redmi Y3, a successor of the successful Y2 series launched in 2018. As per graphic, Manu is shown taking selfies with 32 of his colleagues and guess what, the Redmi Y3 too is coming with 32MP selfie camera.

Another teaser hints that the Redmi Y3 will come with a big battery. Considering the fact the current model Redmi Y2 (review) comes with 3,000mAh, its successor is likely to come with at least 3,500mAh or 4,000mAh capacity cell.

As far as the other features are concerned, Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will come with Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS. However, the details with regard to the processor, display and build quality are yet to be ascertained. But, we need not wait for long.

Going by the previous release pattern, it is likely to be released later this month and probably cost anywhere between Rs 9,000 and Rs 11,000 if not less depending on RAM + Storage configuration.

In a related development, Xiaomi announced that the company sold 1 million units of Redmi Note 7 (including Note 7 Pro) series in India alone. This is a tremendous feat in such a short time. Xiaomi overtook Samsung as the numero uno brand in late 2017 and since then, it has been steadily widened the gap, but the latter got a head start this year by launching a string of launches of phones such as Galaxy M10, M20, M30 followed up by Galaxy A20, A30 and A50 series.

But, Redmi Note 7 Pro (review) series is league ahead of any of the Samsung's recent phones in terms of cost-to-specification ratio and hence continues to be the crowd favourite in India.