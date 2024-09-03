Xiaomi has once again stirred the tablet market with its Redmi Pad Pro 5G launch, a device that aims to strike the perfect balance between performance and affordability. The Redmi Pad Pro 5G enters a competitive landscape dominated by the likes of Apple's iPad, Samsung's Galaxy Tab series, and the recent OnePlus Pad 2. With a sleek design, a robust 12.1-inch LCD display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, and the power of 5G connectivity, this new tablet is designed to cater to casual users and productivity enthusiasts.

Xiaomi's latest offering seeks to carve out its niche in a tablet industry that's witnessing a resurgence, driven by the increasing demand for portable workstations and entertainment hubs. As consumers become more discerning, Xiaomi's challenge will be to prove that the Redmi Pad Pro 5G is not just another mid-range option but a legitimate competitor that can hold its own against the industry giants.

Design and Display

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro boasts a sleek design with a "metal unibody," though it features a vertical stripe around the camera made from polycarbonate. It adds to the aesthetics and the overall design is neat and subtle, with a premium finish. The tablet is lightweight at just 568 grams, and ideal for carrying it around.

The quad speakers, two on each side, provide a well-rounded audio experience. The 3.5mm headphone jack is retained—a rare sight these days, but a welcoming one.

In terms of display, the Redmi Pad Pro features a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. This is notably higher than competitors like the OnePlus Pad 2 and Xiaomi Pad 6 offer. While the display is bright and sharp, the colour accuracy doesn't match the richness of an AMOLED display. However, this isn't a dealbreaker, given the tablet's price point.

The tablet also supports the Redmi Smart Pen, which is smooth and easy to use. The pen gives a premium feel, and it requires a separate Type-C charger. The pen's battery lasts about a week on a single charge, so frequent charging isn't necessary. While magnetic charging would be a nice feature, it is not expected in this price range.

Performance

The Redmi Pad Pro is not designed for heavy gaming but is more than capable of handling everyday tasks with ease. It's powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded up to 1.5TB via microSD card. The tablet runs on HyperOS based on Android 14, delivering a smooth and responsive experience.

One of the standout features of the Redmi Pad Pro is its multitasking capabilities. The split-screen mode is useful for tasks like note-taking, content creation, and research, allowing you to perform two tasks simultaneously without any lag.

Camera

The tablet comes with an 8MP front-facing camera and an 8MP rear camera. While no one buys a tablet solely for its camera, the 5G connectivity allows for phone calls on the go and video calls. The camera quality is decent for video calls and online classes.

Battery

The Redmi Pad Pro is equipped with a robust 10,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. While it takes about two hours to fully charge the tablet, the battery life is impressive, lasting up to 3–4 days on a single charge, depending on your usage.

In our usage, it easily lasted a week with minimal usage. With continuous use, the tab can go on for 3 days with activities of streaming movies, productivity work, internet browsing and some doodling.

Should you buy it?

At a starting price of ₹21,999, the Redmi Pad Pro offers excellent value for money. The 5G variant, priced at ₹26,999, is ideal for those looking for multitasking capabilities, good battery life, and a decent cinematic experience without breaking the bank. However, the accessories—Redmi Pad Pro Keyboard and Redmi Smart Pen—are sold separately at ₹3,999 each, which could be considered a bit pricey.

The Redmi Pad Pro is an excellent choice for students or anyone looking for a reliable tablet for studying, media consumption, or light work. However, if you need a better display or plan to use the tablet for heavy gaming, you might want to explore pricier options like the OnePlus, Samsung and Apple.