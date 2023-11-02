OnePlus Pad Go is only the second tablet from the noted smartphone brand, making ways into mainstream by offering something that's affordable and worthy. Priced at Rs 19,999 for the 128GB Wi-Fi variant, and Rs 23,999 for the 256GB LTE model, the OnePlus Pad Go serves as a worthy opponent. There's an LTE option in the 128GB configuration, which is priced at Rs 21,999. But does it have what it takes to be your next tablet? Let's find out in this review.

OnePlus Pad Go: Key specs

Display: 11.3-inch 2.4K LCD display (90Hz) CPU: MediaTek Helio G99 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB Rear camera: 8MP Front camera: 8MP Battery: 8,000mAh with 33W fast charging Weight: 532g

Note: OnePlus sent us the Pad Go in 8GB+256GB configuration in Twin Mint colour. The tablet runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2. Ours in an LTE variant, so we get a SIM card slot, too.

Design and display

OnePlus Pad Go, in its elegant Twin Mint color, offers a unique duo-finish design. The glossy strip on the back provides good grip when holding the tablet in portrait mode. The tablet is built super-light, and a big credit goes to the well-balanced weight distribution, even though it weighs over half a kilogram.

But by being lightweight, the OnePlus Pad Go doesn't get fragile. It maintains a solid build quality. OnePlus sure knows how to design its products to give that premium feel, and sometimes I was amazed by just how good this sub-Rs 25,000 tablet looks and feels in the hand.

The shining strip on the back of the tab has the circular single-lens camera, which is aesthetically positioned to look good. The aluminum part remains smudge-free, the plastic portion can attract fingerprints.

At the centre, there's the OnePlus logo in its simplicity. The positioning of the buttons is standard — the volume rockers are on the top left corner and the power/lock button sits on the left side. This is when you hold the tablet in landscape mode, but even in portrait orientation, the physical buttons are easily accessibly. There's a quad speaker setup, two on each side when held vertically, powered by Dolby Atmos, and there's a USB Type-C port on the right side and a SIM card tray on the left. No matter what position you hold the tablet, the speakers can fill the space around you.

The highlight of the OnePlus Pad Go is its stunning display. The color reproduction is vibrant, and the screen brightness is quite good. The 90Hz refresh rate enhances the overall user experience, whether you're navigating the device, playing games, or watching videos. Everything on the Pad Go just feels so much smoother and more responsive. Despite continuous use, particularly gaming, the tab dissipated heat quite well without getting warm.

Since we had the OnePlus Pad at our disposal, a quick back-and-forth will instantly remind you of the premium-ness the OG tab offers. Besides the price bump, the OnePlus Pad has an impressive 144Hz refresh rate and things are a breeze on that machine. But that's if you compare. Most wouldn't even feel what they're missing since 90Hz is not a bad offering.

What's more? The OnePlus Pad Go sports an 11.3-inch 2.4K LCD panel. It can reach up to 400 nits of brightness, which is best suited for indoor use and good enough for outdoor viewing. Though an AMOLED display would have the deal much sweeter, the Pad Go's display is still bright and vibrant.

Overall, the OnePlus Pad Go offers a compelling package with its solid design and impressive display and it's just ideal for those casual browsing, games and catching up on those mid-season episodes.

Performance and software

Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad Go is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and you either get to pick 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus Pad Go arrives with Android 13 right out of the box, featuring OnePlus's own OxygenOS 13.2 skin layered on top.

While the Helio G99 may not be a powerhouse, it handles daily tasks with ease. However, it struggles a bit when it comes to running resource-intensive games, so hardcore gamers might want to take note.

But that doesn't strip the Pad Go of a tablet experience one might expect as it boasts all the essential features like split-screen, seamless multitasking and productivity. The user interface is impressively smooth, and the minimal bloatware is welcomed. Overall, the tablet offers an efficient and uncluttered experience. But OnePlus has nailed its ecosystem connectivity, and it is features like auto-connect that make it a breeze to pair the tablet with your smartphone, and do things like easily view OTPs on the tablet itself. My favourite part of this tablet is it integrates with OnePlus smartphones just as the premium tablet would, promising an effortless ecosystem for users. Even the taskbar brings recent apps and files so switching between apps is a breeze.

The quad-firing speakers on the tablet deliver a listening experience that ranks among the best in tablet category, particularly if the content supports Dolby Atmos. This makes watching movies and videos an absolute pleasure, enhancing your overall entertainment experience.

Though the OnePlus Pad Go comes in a Wi-Fi variant, I feel the LTE option is far better given the price difference of just Rs 2,000. The convenience of putting a SIM card for mobile internet connectivity makes the OnePlus Pad Go an ideal travel companion.

So yes, there are some features that make OnePlus Pad Go a standout choice, even though it compromises on certain aspects of performance. If you're an average user, who wants that large-screen experience and get some productivity done on the go, this tablet doesn't drill a hole in your pocket while looking as good as it does.

Battery

One of the strongest features of the OnePlus Pad Go is its massive 8,000mAh battery, which is powered by 33W fast charging support. While OnePlus claims 40 hours of music playback and a standby time of up to 500 hours, the Pad Go managed to last for two days, even with moderate gaming and streaming demands. The standby drain is barely there, and without use or minimal use, the tab can stay on for up to 5-6 days. The battery is where the OnePlus Pad Go excels and outshines most of its rivals.

But it came as a surprise when we found a 33W charger in the box, though I secretly hoped to have a faster (67W?) charging support since it is right up OnePlus' alley. Nevertheless, 33W adaptor can power up the battery in little over 2 hours.

Cameras

Cameras and tablets don't go hand in hand. As weird as it looks clicking photos with a tablet, it is common to see OEMs shift focus on to more important things. The OnePlus Pad Go has an 8MP rear-facing camera, which is suited for basic shots but I found myself using it more and more often to scan documents rather than capture skylines.

For a tablet, the 8MP camera is sufficient, and then you get another 8MP sensor on the front, which helps with video-calling and selfies. In well-lit areas, you might even get a good selfie with the OnePlus Pad Go. Despite being average cameras, I see no reason to complain in this department.

Verdict

OnePlus Pad Go is a well-rounded Android tablet that combines a smooth user experience, robust battery life, and exceptional connectivity, making it a versatile companion for both work and play. While it may not be a gaming powerhouse, it more than compensates with its affordability, seamless integration with OnePlus devices, and a set of features that cater to everyday needs. Whether you're seeking a budget-friendly tablet for entertainment, productivity, or both, the OnePlus Pad Go is undoubtedly worth considering.

But if performance is your prime focus, there are some options like Xiaomi Pad 6 out there worth exploring. The lack of keyboard and stylus support comes as a disappointment, but rest of the setbacks don't matter if you consider the pricing. OnePlus Pad Go is easily one of the value purchases.

Pros

Great build and design

Excellent battery life

Decent performance for daily tasks

Refined UI

Superior audio

Cons