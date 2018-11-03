Xiaomi has managed to get into the big league with its disruptive approach. With some of the best-selling smartphones in India and abroad, the Chinese brand has become a household name and it is going for the win with its next release. Following the success of the Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi is ready to introduce a successor that will continue the popular phone series' success.

Xiaomi announced on its Mall app that it will be hosting a launch event in China on November 6. There's no direct reference to the Redmi Note 6's arrival, but rumours have suggested that the "wonderful upgrade" on the poster is a reference to the new Redmi Note handset.

Since the company has already launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro in Thailand, the non-Pro variant is likely to be made official at the upcoming event. If the rumours are true, Xiaomi will launch both Redmi Note 6 as well as Redmi Note 6 Pro at the event.

It is also possible that Redmi Note 6 and Redmi Note 6 Pro could be the same device with different names for international markets. To recall, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched as Redmi Note 5 in China last year. In that case, the Redmi Note 6 Pro's features are already known from its Thailand debut.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.26-inch notched display with 1080x2280 pixels, dual front and rear cameras with 20MP+2MP and 12MP+5MP sensors, respectively. The smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 will share the same specifications if it is same as the Pro variant. The handset is also expected to come in black, blue, red and rose gold colours. Features like a fingerprint scanner, dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, face unlock and others will naturally be a part of the package.

Xiaomi's growth in India has been impressive. It has managed to maintain its dominance in the Indian smartphone market in consequent quarters. According to a Canalys report, the company shipped over 12 million phones in Q3 2018, surpassing Samsung's 9.3 million units shipped in India in the same quarter.

There's no word on the Redmi Note 6 or Redmi Note 6 Pro's release in India. Given the brand's presence and the reception its phones have received, it's only a matter of time before the company launches an upgrade to its best-selling smartphone.