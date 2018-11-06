After launching the Redmi Note 6 Pro in Thailand, Xiaomi has expanded the availability of the Redmi Note 5 Pro successor to Indonesia.

The new Redmi Note 6 Pro comes in iPhone X-like notch display design. It flaunts a uni-brow notch on top of the screen and on the back, it also features vertically aligned dual-cameras on the top left corner. One difference is that it comes with a fingerprint sensor on the rear side.

The USP of the Xiaomi phone is the photography hardware. It boasts a feature-rich dual-camera – primary 20MP sensor with 1.8µm pixel size, F2.0 aperture and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. It supports Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Portrait 2.0, Beautify 4.0 and Face unlock feature.

On the rear side, the Redmi Note 6 Pro houses equally impressive AI-backed 12MP sensor with dual pixel autofocus, 1.4µm pixel size, F1.9 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus) and a 5MP depth sensor with AI Scene Recognition, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation).

Other stipulated features include 6.26-inch screen with 2.5D curved glass, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, Adreno 509, Android Oreo-based MIUI, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for one and half day respectively.

Besides the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi also announced the Mi 8 Lite. It comes with a 6.26-inch full HD+ screen, better Snapdragon 660 octa-core CPU with Artificial Intelligence engine, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 24MP AI selfie front snapper, 12MP+5MP AI primary camera and a 3,350mAh battery with Fash Charging 3.0, meaning it can go from zero to 55% in just 30 minutes.

The new Redmi Note 6 Pro will be made available in two configurations -- 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage --for IR (Indonesian Rupiah) 2,899,000 (approx. $196/€172/Rs 14,280) and IR 3,299,000 (approx. $223/€195/Rs 16,250), respectively.

And the Mi 8 Lite comes in 4GB RAM+64GB storage for IR 3,699,000 (around $250/€219/Rs 18,220).

As of now, there is no official word on when the new Redmi Note 6 Pro or the Mi 8 Lite will be released in India, but they are likely to be priced similar as in the Indonesian market.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro:

Models Redmi Note 6 Pro Display 6.26-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 2.5D curved glass Brightness: 500 nits and 86% NTSC color gamut

Aspect ratio: 19:9 OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI Processor 14nm 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core GPU Adreno 509 RAM + storage configuration Model 1: 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage (eMMC v5.0) (Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB)Model 2: 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) Camera Main: 12MP (with dual pixel autofocus, 1.4µm pixel size, F1.9 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus,)+5MP depth sensor with AI Scene Recognition, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) and dual-tone LED flash

12MP (with dual pixel autofocus, 1.4µm pixel size, F1.9 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus,)+5MP depth sensor with AI Scene Recognition, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) and dual-tone LED flash Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376, 1.8µm pixel size, F2.0 aperture+ 2MP depth sensor with AI Portrait 2.0, full HD (1080p), AI Beautify 4.0 Battery 4,000mAh Add-ons Hybrid dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, face unlock, hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack Dimensions 157.9 x 76.38 x8.2mm Colours Black, Gold and Rose Gold Price Model 1 ( 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage ) : IR (Indonesian Rupiah) 2899000 (approx. $196/€172/Rs 14,280)

3GB RAM+ 32GB storage : IR (Indonesian Rupiah) 2899000 (approx. $196/€172/Rs 14,280) Model 2 (4GB RAM+64GB storage): IR (Indonesian Rupiah) 32,99,000 (approx. $223/€195/Rs 16,250)

