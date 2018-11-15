Leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi has confirmed to host a new product launch event in New Delhi next week.

The invite reads "The New Note Rises" confirming that the company will be announcing the much awaited Redmi Note 6 Pro on November 22. The latter has already made its way to several Asian markets in the last few weeks and now, it will be hitting the stores in the sub-continent.

For those unaware, the new Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with Apple iPhone X-like design. On top, it features a notch, which houses a front-camera and companion sensors for Face Unlock feature.

On the rear side, it also comes with a vertically aligned dual-camera module with LED flash in the top left corner. One difference is that it comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The USP of the upcoming Xiaomi phone is the photography hardware. It boasts a feature-rich dual-camera – primary 20MP sensor with 1.8µm pixel size, F2.0 aperture and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. It supports Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Portrait 2.0, Beautify 4.0 and Face unlock feature.

On the back, it houses equally impressive AI-backed 12MP sensor with dual pixel autofocus, 1.4µm pixel size, F1.9 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus) and a 5MP depth sensor with AI Scene Recognition, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation).

Other stipulated features include 6.26-inch screen with 2.5D curved glass, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, Adreno 509, Android Oreo-based MIUI, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for one and half day respectively.

The new Redmi Note 6 Pro will be made available in two configurations--3GB RAM+ 32GB storageand4GB RAM+64GB storage--for IR (Indonesian Rupiah) 2899000 (approx. $196/€172/Rs 14,280) and IR 32,99,000 (approx. $223/€195/Rs 16,250), respectively.

Since the Redmi Note 6 Pro is certain to be made locally in India, the price of the device is expected to be the same if not less compared to other markets.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro:

Models Redmi Note 6 Pro Display 6.26-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 2.5D curved glass Brightness: 500 nits and 86% NTSC colour gamut

Aspect ratio: 19:9 OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI Processor 14nm 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core GPU Adreno 509 RAM + storage configuration Model 1: 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) ( Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB)

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) ( Storage expandable up to 128GB) Model 2: 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) Camera Main: 12MP (with dual pixel autofocus, 1.4µm pixel size, F1.9 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus,)+5MP depth sensor with AI Scene Recognition, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) and dual-tone LED flash

12MP (with dual pixel autofocus, 1.4µm pixel size, F1.9 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus,)+5MP depth sensor with AI Scene Recognition, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) and dual-tone LED flash Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376, 1.8µm pixel size, F2.0 aperture+ 2MP depth sensor with AI Portrait 2.0, full HD (1080p), AI Beautify 4.0 Battery 4,000mAh Add-ons Hybrid dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, face unlock, hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack Dimensions 157.9 x 76.38 x8.2mm Colours Black, Gold and Rose Gold Price Model 1 ( 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage ) : IR (Indonesian Rupiah) 2899000 (approx. $196/€172/Rs 14,280)

3GB RAM+ 32GB storage : IR (Indonesian Rupiah) 2899000 (approx. $196/€172/Rs 14,280) Model 2 (4GB RAM+64GB storage): IR (Indonesian Rupiah) 32,99,000 (approx. $223/€195/Rs 16,250)

