Xiaomi's Redmi Note 6 Pro had made its global debut way back in September in Thailand and on November 6, it made its way to Indonesia and China. Now, reports have emerged that the Redmi Note 5 Pro successor is expected to hit Indian stores later this month.

Xiaomi is planning to launch Redmi Note 6 Pro before November 20, 91 Mobiles reported citing a leaked media invite. This is contrary to what the company's India head and vice president (global) Manu Kumar Jain said last week.

During the interaction with the media at the opening of Xiaomi India's biggest Mi Home in Bengaluru, Jain had said that the company has no plans to launch new products until early next year.

It can be noted that Redmi Note 5 Pro had made its debut in February and there are more than four months for the device to complete the one-year cycle in the market. So, I have apprehension that the successor won't be coming to India any time soon.

With a couple of weeks left before the rumoured launch, we just have to wait and see if Redmi Note 6 Pro makes India debut this month or in 2019.

For those unaware, the new Redmi Note 6 Pro borrows Apple iPhone X(review) notch display design. It flaunts a uni-brow notch on top of the screen, which also happens to house front-camera and companion sensors for Face Unlock feature.

On the back, it also features vertically aligned dual-cameras on the top left corner. One difference is that it comes with a fingerprint sensor on the rear side.

The highlight of the Xiaomi phone is the photography hardware. It boasts a feature-rich dual-camera – primary 20MP sensor with 1.8µm pixel size, F2.0 aperture and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. It supports Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Portrait 2.0, Beautify 4.0 and Face unlock feature.

On the back, it houses equally impressive AI-backed 12MP sensor with dual pixel autofocus, 1.4µm pixel size, F1.9 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus) and a 5MP depth sensor with AI Scene Recognition, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation).

Other stipulated features include 6.26-inch screen with 2.5D curved glass, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, Adreno 509, Android Oreo-based MIUI, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for one and half day respectively.

The new Redmi Note 6 Pro will be made available in two configurations--3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage--for IR (Indonesian Rupiah) 2899000 (approx. $196/€172/Rs 14,280) and IR 32,99,000 (approx. $223/€195/Rs 16,250), respectively.

We believe Redmi Note 6 Pro's price in India will be similar to the global market.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro:

Models Redmi Note 6 Pro Display 6.26-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 2.5D curved glass Brightness: 500 nits and 86% NTSC colour gamut

Aspect ratio: 19:9 OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI Processor 14nm 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core GPU Adreno 509 RAM + storage configuration Model 1: 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) ( Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB)

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) ( Storage expandable up to 128GB) Model 2: 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) Camera Main: 12MP (with dual pixel autofocus, 1.4µm pixel size, F1.9 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus,)+5MP depth sensor with AI Scene Recognition, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) and dual-tone LED flash

12MP (with dual pixel autofocus, 1.4µm pixel size, F1.9 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus,)+5MP depth sensor with AI Scene Recognition, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) and dual-tone LED flash Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376, 1.8µm pixel size, F2.0 aperture+ 2MP depth sensor with AI Portrait 2.0, full HD (1080p), AI Beautify 4.0 Battery 4,000mAh Add-ons Hybrid dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, face unlock, hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack Dimensions 157.9 x 76.38 x8.2mm Colours Black, Gold and Rose Gold Price Model 1 ( 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage ) : IR (Indonesian Rupiah) 2899000 (approx. $196/€172/Rs 14,280)

3GB RAM+ 32GB storage : IR (Indonesian Rupiah) 2899000 (approx. $196/€172/Rs 14,280) Model 2 (4GB RAM+64GB storage): IR (Indonesian Rupiah) 32,99,000 (approx. $223/€195/Rs 16,250)

