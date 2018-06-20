Xiaomi Redmi series is quite popular as it targets the affordable price segment with feature-rich smartphones. The Chinese tech company is soon going to add new smartphones to the portfolio and one among them is Redmi 6 Pro.

While there have been plenty of rumours about the Redmi 6 Pro, Xiaomi confirmed the name, release date and key features in a teaser poster shared through the official Redmi Mobile Weibo account. The teaser features a football field with Redmi 6 Pro and launch date as June 25 on top and some key features below.

As shown above, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will have a full-screen display with 19:9 aspect ratio, suggesting there will be a notch on the top. Then the player jerseys on the football field confirm three things about the smartphone: AI, Snapdragon 65 and 4,000mAh battery.

The Redmi 6 Pro follows the recently launched Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A, which came with full-screen 18:9 aspect ratio displays and decent specifications. But the Redmi 6 Pro, as the name suggests, will add extra power.

If the recent TENAA listing is to be believed, the Redmi 6 Pro will have a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display, dual rear AI cameras, a 5MP front snapper, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and multiple variants with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM, 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. The Redmi 6 Pro is also expected to come in several colour options, including black, rose gold, gold, white, blue, red, pink, grey and silver.

Besides the Redmi 6 Pro, Xiaomi has also confirmed the launch of Mi Pad 4 tablet for June 25. Both devices will be launched in China first and there's no word on the international availability. Xiaomi is yet to bring the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A to India yet, which makes it natural to expect a slight delay in launching the Redmi 6 Pro in India. Stay tuned for updates.