Xiaomi launched the Redmi 5 last month, and like most new Xiaomi smartphones, the device is available only via flash sales. However, if you've been waiting to get your hands on one, the Redmi 5 is currently available in an open sale on Amazon.in and Mi.com.

The open sale will be held Friday (April 6) as part of the company's ongoing Mi Fan Festival. Under the open sale, all variants of the Redmi 5 (2GB/16GB, 3GB/32GB, and 4GB/64GB) will be available in the permanent open sale on Amazon.in and Mi.com. All four color options including Gold, Black, Lake Blue and Rose gold will be up for grabs.

The open sale means users won't have to register or queue up for the limited-time flash sales to buy the phone.

Buyers can also avail exciting offers and discounts on the phone on both the websites. Customers will get an additional 5 percent instant discount on purchasing the phone using their SBI credit cards, Rs 2,200 cashback and free 4G data from Reliance Jio with the Redmi 5. Besides, Amazon India is also offering a 90 percent discount (up to Rs 400) on all Kindle Ebooks on buying the Redmi 5 during the Mi Fan Festival.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 price

The Redmi 5 is one of the most affordable smartphones to offer a full-screen display. The Redmi 5 range starts at Rs 7,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model and Rs 10,999 for the top-end 4GB RAM model with 64GB storage.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 specifications

The Redmi 5 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset that's mated to with 2GB, 3GB or 4GB or RAM with 16GB, 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage respectively.

On the camera front, the Redmi 5 sports a single 12MP shooter at the back with LED flash. On the front, it gets a 5MP selfie camera that also comes with an LED flash.

The Redmi 5 packs a 3,300mAh battery and runs Android 7.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9 out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi is currently hosting the Mi Fan Festival sale on its official website Mi.com. During the two-day sale, Xiaomi is providing a host of discounts and offers on its range of smartphones, accessories and Mi TVs. As part of the sale, you can grab the Redmi 5's predecessor the Redmi 4 for Rs 6,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000.

Likewise, the Redmi Note 4 is available with a Rs 2,000 discount and the Mi Max 2 is also being offered with a RS 1,000 discount.

Apart from smartphones, Xiaomi is also offering discounts on various accessories including mobile cases and covers, Mi Bluetooth Speaker, Mi Earphones, and power banks.

The Mi Fan Festival will conclude at midnight April 6.