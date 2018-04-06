Xiaomi India is hosting a Mi Fan Festival on its official website Mi.com until April 6. The Mi Fan Festival is live as we speak, and Xiaomi has listed quite a lot of deals and discounts across all its product range including smartphones, accessories, and TVs.

During the sale, the company will also be selling its latest and hard-to-come-by Redmi Note 5 (REVIEW), Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi 5 smartphones until April 6 - at 12 PM IST.

Xiaomi's newly-launched Mi TV 4 and MiTV 4A 43-inch and Mi TV 4A 32-inch smart TVs will also go on sale at 5:00 PM today. Along with this the Mi Fan Festival will have attractive discounts and offers on Xiaomi's older devices.

The website is also offering 5 percent instant discount for SBI credit card users and a Rs 600 voucher from Goibibo that can be used for discounts on domestic flights. Goibibo is also offering Rs 2,000 voucher on international flights and a flat 20 percent off on domestic hotels.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5

Although there is no discount on the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the buyers will get a pair of Mi Earphones for free with the purchase of the smartphone during the Mi Fan Festival. This is a good deal considering the Redmi Note 5 pro doesn't come bundled with an earphone inside the box.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro prices start at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. (Product Link)

Meanwhile, the regular Redmi Note 5 will also be up for grabs as part of the sale. The Redmi Note 5 comes in two variants the 3GB + 32GB variant starting at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB +64GB storage variant. (Product Link)

The slightly smaller Redmi 5 which was launched just last month is also listed for sale starting at Rs 7,999.

Note: all the above three smartphones will be sold in a "flash sale" at 12 PM April 5 and April 6.

Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, Redmi 4

The Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2 and the Redmi Note 4, however, are all available on discounts.

Xiaomi's premium-segment smartphone Mi Mix 2 gets a generous Rs 3,000 discount and will be available at Rs 29,999 down from its usual retail price of Rs 32,999.

The 6.4-inch display-sporting Mi Max 2 now costs Rs 12,999, which is a full Rs 1,000 down from its regular price of Rs 13,999. Likewise, the Redmi 4 gets Rs 500 off and is listed at Rs 6,999.

Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Y1, Y1 Lite

In addition to the above smartphones, Xiaomi's lower mid-range and budget smartphones including the Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 are also listed in the sale.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A

Xiaomi will also be selling the Mi TV 4 55-inch 4K LED smart TV at Rs 39,999 (Product Link), the Mi TV 4A 43-inch smart LED TV at Rs 22,999 (Product Link) and the Mi TV 4A 32-inch smart LED TV (Product Link) at Rs 13,999.

The TVs will be available for purchase at 5 PM sharp until April 6.

Discounts on Xiaomi accessories

As part of the sale, Xiaomi is offering Rs 100 off on all mobile screen protectors, cases, and covers.

The Mi Band - HRX Edition is listed at Rs 999 down from Rs 1,299 after Rs 300 discount. Likewise, Xiaomi's MI In-ear headphones Pro HD, Mi Headphones Comfort and MI VR Play 2 also get Rs 300 off each and are available at Rs 1,699, Rs 2,699 and Rs 999 respectively.

Mi Crazy Combo Deals

The Xiaomi Crazy Crazy Combo deals are available on the Mi smartphone app only. They will be held at 11 AM April 5 and April 6.

The April 6 'Crazy Combo' deals include Redmi Y1 Lite smartphone + Redmi Y1 Lite soft case at just Rs 249, Mi Band 2 + Mi Body Composition Scale at RS 1,799 and Mi Air Purifier 2 + Mi Air Purifier Filter at Rs 2,499.

Xiaomi 'More Likes More Discount' offer

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is also running a "More Likes, More Discount" campaign on social media sites. As the name suggests, you will need to share the invite and get a certain number of "likes" to unlock discounts on the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y1, Mi Band 2 and more items.