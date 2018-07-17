Data security firm Blancco has released a new report outlining the worst performing smartphones and manufacturers for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 was ranked the worst in the Android models' category, while Samsung Electronics led the pack in the Android manufacturers' category. The report also highlighted the most common reasons for the failure of these brands and devices, with performance as the leading suspect among Android phones.

Samsung topped the ranking of worst performing brands with a 34 percent failure rate. Xiaomi follows with a big difference at 13 percent.

Huawei, the biggest smartphone manufacturer in China selling over 153 million units in 2017, came 8th on the list. Surprisingly, none of its handsets ranked on the worst-performing list.

Top 10 Android Manufacturers By Failure Rate, Q4 2017

Samsung Xiaomi Motorola LGE Lenovo InFocus HMD Global Huawei OnePlus ZTE

In the Android model's category, five Samsung smartphones made it to the worst performing ranking, including the Galaxy S8+. Topping the list, however, is the Xiaomi Redmi 4, which was launched in November 2016.

Performance is the most dreaded issue among Android smartphones, having a landslide difference from other issues that relate to the camera, microphone, headset, and speaker.

Top 10 Android Models By Failure Rate, Q4 2017

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Motorola Moto G (5S) Plus Lenovo K8 Note Nokia 6 (HMD Global) Samsung Galaxy S7 Samsung Galaxy S8+ Samsung Galaxy S7 Active Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Samsung Galaxy S6 Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

In the iOS category, Apple's 2014 flagship model, the iPhone 6, topped the list. Surprisingly, the older iPhone 5 model, ranked 10th. The iPhone 8 Plus, the most recent model on the list, also made it to the cut.

The most common performance issues in Apple's smartphones deal with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, headset, mobile data, and receiver.

Top 10 iOS Failure Rates by Mode, Q4 2017