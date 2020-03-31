Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Tuesday announced that it will donate Rs 15 crore for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in India.

The company will donate Rs 10 crore to PM relief fund and CM relief funds across states.

In addition, over 1,000 Xiaomi employees and partners will donate to the cause directly through the PM relief fund, CM relief funds, or by donating a portion of their salary.

Along with all such initiatives, the firm expects to donate Rs 15 crore to help the nation, it said in a statement.

"We have partnered with Give India on Mi.com to raise Rs 1 crore to make available hygiene kits for 20,000 families who don't have access to soaps, sanitizers abd masks. We request all our Mi Fans and partners to donate for the cause," said Manu Jain, Global Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

"We are also partnering with several NGOs to extend support to daily wage workers, migrants and stray animals," Jain added.

The smartphone maker will continue to work towards donating face masks and protective suits to hospitals across the country.